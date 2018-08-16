Letter: Back bill to limit mom, child deaths

There is a surprising connection between deaths at Palouse Falls and global maternal and child deaths.
What is this connection? Both are preventable.
While we try to find solutions to prevent hiker deaths at Palouse Falls, the Reach Every Mother and Child Act seeks to end ‘all preventable’ global maternal and child deaths. Motherhood in the United States is normally a joyous adventure, but motherhood around the globe does not tell the same story.
It is estimated that more than 10 children under age 5 are dying every minute around the world, and these deaths are from completely treatable or preventable causes in the presence of adequate care.
The goal of the Reach Act is to end all preventable maternal and child deaths by the year 2035, and it is budget neutral – meaning it won’t cost a thing to pass this legislation!
I would ask, and urge, Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., to cosign on the Reach Act in support of his fellow Washingtonian and sponsor of the act, Rep. David Reichert, also R-Wash., and push for Congress bring to vote and to pass this legislation as soon as possible.
James Steach, Pasco
