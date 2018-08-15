Letter: Rivershore costs a great bargain

The cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco only spend $2 million annually to maintain 34 miles of fabulous riverfront real estate?
What a terrific bargain. I am delighted to pay some of my tax dollars to support this jewel in the crown of the Tri-Cities. I am also fearful that if our local government gets control, they will feel compelled to monetize this property either through development or direct sales.
Our beautiful riverfront parks should be preserved, not developed, so all can enjoy them for free!
Mary Dryburgh, Richland
