Letter: U.S. government: My primer for you

Gary Boothe, the United States is a constitutional republic, not a democratic republic. I would suggest you perform more research into what the founders said about the American government.
The majority does not rule in this country. The rule of law is the restraining force that all must abide by, namely the Constitution. The majority does not elect a president! The electoral college declares who is president based upon the majority of electoral votes. I suggest reading and studying the Constitution.
Many people view the press as fake news because the press doesn’t just make mistakes, they deliberately withhold information from print that would be favorable to certain people and knowingly print that which is false and detrimental. They have been caught red handed. Some reporters have even admitted to doing so.
The charge that we have a leader which is above the law is a wish by the Democrats. They would certainly love to impeach Trump. I think that if Mueller had anything on Trump, Adam Schiff would be aware of it and would have leaked it by now. Or it would have been leaked by the Mueller Democrats.
John Faulkner, Richland
