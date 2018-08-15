Letter: High court could change its mind

It is Interesting, that in the1890s the U.S. Supreme Court overthrew a unanimous 8-year-old decision. Arguments are being heard today that a modern court would never overthrow Roe v. Wade since it has been the law since 1973. The 1890s decision involved federal taxing issues that would only be overthrown with the passage of the 16th Amendment to the Constitution in 1913. The specific cases to the 1890 cases can be found in Income Tax Cases: Pollock v Farmer Loan & Trust.
The Supreme Court usually gives credence to decisions that have been around for a length of time, but this policy of stare decisis obviously may be what the court wants it to be.
A determined present court with strong five believers could repeat the action of the 1890s court regardless of Roe v. Wade’s stare decisis background.
So it goes …
Donald E. Staringer, Richland
