Letter: Why care about water on Mars?

The big clamor is to build a space ship to see if liquid water really exists there.
My reaction is so what? Big deal.
How will water on Mars affect the price of eggs in China? I can think of a few politicians I would like to send there to colonize. The trouble is that they are too old to reproduce. To waste good money on a harebrained scheme like this is crazy. We have too many roads and bridges that need repair. Better to spend that Mars money here on Earth. Water on Mars won’t affect our way of life.
If you agree with me, contact Dan Newhouse, Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray and tell them no money for Mars water quest.
Lou Knesek, Pasco
