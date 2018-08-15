Letter: Praying for those affected by fires

There is that old cliché, “You don’t know what it’s like until you go through it yourself!” There is such truth in that!
Saturday morning I was at my daughter’s and just a few hours later, her home was threatened by fire! And then a mile up the road from us, our dear friends lost their home from the same fire!
I have prayed constantly for the victims in the California, Oregon and Washington fires, never thinking it would hit home like it did here!
We wonder why are some affected while others not? Only in God’s infinite wisdom lay the answers. We just need to trust Him and thank Him, that although we went through it, we were blessedly saved from it!
I am praying for the victims in Saturday’s fire, who know first hand “What it’s like!” Bless you all!
Bettye Samuel, Kennewick
