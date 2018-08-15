Letter: ACA didn’t work for everyone

Mr. Bacon (TCH letters, 7/18) I am glad you agree it was an opinion piece. It is and should have been in the opinion section, I am sure this paper and others realize that a large majority of Americans read headlines and never read the story, so by stating Trump guts health care in headline they know some will read that and assume it’s true.
I am glad the ACA worked for you, I, however, have seen the other side, older Americans get affordable insurance at the cost of hard-working younger Americans. I guess it’s fair in your eyes that a struggling healthy young family pays for insurance that is unaffordable, and if they don't, (they) get fined, that's insane.
My son for one suffered from this "affordable care,"; his insurance was going to cost his family $800 a month. A one-income family is left in a terrible position. And, sir, if there is any one being suckered it’s the ones listening to all the never Trumpers. Taxes are lower, business is thriving, incomes are up. My editorial letter was my opinion and, sir, I like you have the right to my own opinion.
William Quinn, Pasco
