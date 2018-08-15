Letter: Regency Canyon did a great job

It is a pleasure to write this letter of appreciation for the Regency Canyon Lakes Rehabilitation facility on Ely Street in Kennewick. I had two major back surgeries and went to Canyon Lakes for rehabilitation both times.
The therapists were amazing. I was taken three times a day for some very serious therapy in speech, occupational and physical therapies and worked in such a way that I improved enough to be able to go home after a mere 38 days.
The kitchen was awesome, producing wonderful meals three times a day, seven days a week. Housekeeping was always at work, but never in the way.
I am so glad I chose Regency Canyon Lakes for my rehabilitation.
Patricia A. Osborn, Kennewick
