Letter: Where does one start with Trump?

During Republican primary debates, Trump displayed a disgusting human being and I would say that if he were a Democrat. Now that he is president, he is not only disgusting but dangerous. He lies, cheats, it is all about him, not country. He is corrupt and corrupts people that are around him (i.e. Senate, Congress, White House staff). He has alienated and insulted our allies but kisses up to dictators who murder their own people. Trump is a coward. He had a number of deferments to avoid military service but now suggests war for others to fight. He wants to have a huge military parade ($30 million to $50 million of our tax dollars). Just like Kim?
He is overspending on the military and cuts a necessary diplomatic corps. As an ex-Air Force pilot, I believe in a strong military, but he is over the top.
The tariffs are harmful and dangerous. The budget and tax cuts will increase the deficit in the next budget. Solution: cut programs. Trump’s presidency will take the country one or two decades to recover. The Trumps benefit $11 million from the tax cuts annually.
Crooked Hillary? Really?
Terry Rogerson, Kennewick
