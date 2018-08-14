Letter: Fire District 4 thanks the voters

Ballots are still being counted, but it appears citizens have said yes to building and equipping a new station and replacing three fire engines in Benton County Fire District No. 4. Thank you! Adequate facilities and apparatus are just as important to saving lives and property as emergency personnel.
Funds from the bond will start being collected in 2019. We look forward to sharing the design and construction phases of the new facility followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony for our entire community. This is YOUR new fire station and we want you to understand how it will reduce response times and help our emergency capabilities district-wide.
Stay tuned for regular updates through our newsletter, Facebook page and web site. In the meantime, a heartfelt thank you from all of us at Benton County Fire District 4 for your support.
Chief Bill Whealan, Benton County Fire District No. 4, West Richland
