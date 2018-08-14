Letter: Goodwill also has operating costs

I would like to respond to those who feel the Goodwill is greedy because of a change in coupon policy. It is true that their merchandise is donated, however, they have overhead expenses as any business does. They must pay rent, utilities, employees, etc. Goodwill employs more people than you might realize. In addition, they have huge disposal costs for items “donated” such as garbage, lawn debris, or hazardous waste. It also requires money to fund other services Goodwill provides to our community like job training and placement. Since Goodwill is a nonprofit, all proceeds go back into the business, allowing them to help even more people.
Wherever you choose to donate, they will do what is necessary to keep the business going. That is a fact many in our country seem not to realize. Businesses must make more than they spend or they close. There is no magic money tree. When costs go up, so do prices.
Vicki Robison, Richland
