Letter: Run tax savings on your own income

Here’s your tax cut. If you like it, thank the Republicans. If not, you know what to do.
I’m retired, living on a generous pension. The tax cut, or rather the reduced withholding that went with it, saved me $108.48 per month – wow!
But today I started wondering how much I’d save in actual taxes, so I went to IRS.gov and looked up 2017 and 2018 tax rates. You can too, it’s not difficult. The good news is that if you’re a married couple filing jointly, increases in standard deduction and personal exemption will cut your taxable income by $500, but what’s the overall answer?
Here’s what I found. If your taxable income in 2017 was $50,000, your tax was $5750. In 2018, the tax on $49,500 is $7,972. Not a cut! If your taxable income in 2017 was $100,000 your tax went from $16,477 to $18,169, still not a cut. For $150,000, the numbers are $28,977 and $30,169, a smaller increase, but not a cut.
While you might be all right with $150 billion-man Jeff Bezos and the big corporations getting a huge tax cut, maybe you didn’t know you were getting a tax increase.
Deal with it!
Ken Ames, Pasco
