Letter: Time to address mental health

The plight of the homeless and drug-addicted who, due to mental impairment, are unable or unwilling to care for themselves is very sad to all of us, whether directly or indirectly impacted.
As a mentally ill person myself, this situation is very concerning. We must get the homeless into safe and structured shelter with monitoring and access to resources.
As a society, we have developed a social structure based on inalienable rights and agreed-upon responsibilities. We protect rights and bound responsibilities through our laws and municipal codes.
The homeless and drug-addicted who camp on public property leaving needles and waste have shown themselves incapable of self-care and an alarming number of them are incapable of respecting others. It is not humane nor caring to leave them to their own devices. It is past time to make the choice for them to improve their health and well-being. I know that, categorically, the mentally ill improve with structure and boundaries. I have experienced that first hand and fervently desire that for all.
Let’s do what needs to be done to right this wrong for everyone.
Joni Jackson, Pasco
