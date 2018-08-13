Letter: Disrespect, lies revolt reader

Revulsion is a mild term to describe articles and letters in regard to President Trump and his administration. Constructive criticism aside, the blatant hatred, disrespect and lies directed at the President is un-American. It should be apparent that a factional anti-Trump coalition exists which intends to destroy the President and the founding principles, culture, security and economy of the country. I see this regularly in comments presented where nothing but insults appear with no constructive solutions whatsoever to the issues at hand.
The President is a patriot who loves this country and its traditions, and is achieving success over a wide variety of topics despite the obstacles thrown in his path. He talks tough, he acts tough, is getting results over years of mismanagement, is why I voted for him, and will do so again.
Alongside my countrymen, I proudly served in uniform to defend this country and our way of life. The job is not done. Today I see a segment of the enemy within who favor a strong, dictatorial bureaucracy that crushes freedom in every imaginable respect. They are not to be heeded or respected, but simply defeated.
Walt Meglasson, Benton City
