Letter: Never Fox ‘news’

“Media hypocrisy” (8/7/18) ended with the laughable advice to “listen to Fox ‘news’ where you can hear both sides of the issue.” The authors hypocritical points all came directly from Fox “news” so if the reader agreed with him they already are tuning into Fox ”news.” I strongly disagree with this and all of Mr. Foster’s frequently published rants about the liberal “radicals” since the points he makes always reflect those of the Fox “news” most Trumpy-talking heads. As for me, my news will come from a variety of sources but never Fox “news.”
Stephen Kvinsland, Kennewick
