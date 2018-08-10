Letter: Consider evidence on Immigration

I believe in evidence-based decision making. Here is evidence regarding immigration:
Four studies show that there is either no relationship between crime and an increase in immigrants, or the crime rate falls as the immigrant population increases.
The bulk of research shows that, long-term, wages are unaffected by immigration, and the economic effects are mostly positive for the overall economy. Many immigrants pay more in taxes than the government services they use.
People say their ancestors were “legal.” Given that before 1924, the U.S. essentially had open borders, this may be accurate. However, under this administration’s proposed rules, most of those ancestors would be ineligible.
The U.S. has passed into law the Refugee Act of 1980, and also the1967 Protocol, which upheld the 1951 Convention. One article states: “(countries) will not impose penalties on refugees who entered illegally in search of asylum.” It seems the administration is violating the laws of this country.
Businesses such as agriculture and construction depend on immigrants for labor.
Ronald Reagan: “America is ... still compassionate … still willing to stand by those who are persecuted or alone.”
“You shall treat the stranger as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself.” Leviticus 19:33-34
Joyce Scherpelz, Richland
