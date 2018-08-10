Letter: Trump destroying Republican Party

Wake up Trump voters! Your man is destroying the Republican Party. Consider:
1) A national debt of $20 trillion, highest ever, thanks to tax cuts for the wealthy and profitable corporations. Guess who will end up paying for this? Do you have any kids?
2) Punishing trade wars with the world, including our allies. Guess who will pay for this?
3) A $12 billion bailout for farmers hurt by Trump’s trade war. Guess who will pay for this?
4) Trump’s endorsement, with RNC backing, to support an accused pedophile (Republican Roy Moore) for election to Congress.
5) Taking children as hostages to achieve a poorly thought out immigration plan.
6) Secret summit meeting with Putin that yields a very submissive Trump despite overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our past and present election process.
7) Tape recordings that confirm Trump’s infidelity and lying nature.
All this and more, and yet Trump enjoys 88 percent approval from Republicans who apparently don’t have the backbone to speak out against an immoral man who moves his lips and acts before his brain kicks in.
“Make America Great Again?” Think again, the rest of the world no longer respects us and 64 percent of Americans have an unfavorable opinion of him.
Carl Grando, Pasco
