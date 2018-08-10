Letter: WWII internment was simply wrong

Re: Aug. 5 letter from Evan Meacham:
One’s perspective may depend on the cultural group or “audience” to which they belong. My mother lived in the lower Yakima Valley with neighbors who were Japanese immigrants, subsequently incarcerated during World War II. I suspect that you, like myself, were not of an age to remember this happening.
I do well remember my parents remarking on the unjust actions taken against those of Japanese ancestry during that time. These people were often viewed as hard-working and valuable members of the community; my mother having attended school with many. In many, but too few cases, other residents protected the possessions and property of the Japanese people until they could return.
My parents’ perspectives were formed from familiarity with these immigrants. They stated that this incarceration, based solely on ancestry, was wrong and instigated by politicians who were seeking political “points” by fanning the flames of nationalism and fear. I believe that such self-serving actions were wrong then and are wrong now, whatever the country.
I understand human fear can drive unusual reactions. I feel sympathy for those so afflicted, but no sympathy for self-serving politicians.
Nadine Highland, Richland
