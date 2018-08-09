Letter: Things to consider on our high court

Why does America need Supreme Court Justices anymore? Many people are instructing any future possible justice how he or she is to rule on issues that come before the court. Such ignorance! And Democrats were attacking any future justice before one was even nominated.
For the branch of government that was to be free from political influence or domination, politics has sure gained more than a foothold. The Supreme Court justices are not elected by the people to keep them free from politics and answerable for how they vote on issues. And the senators who vote to confirm or deny confirmation should be looking at their qualifications only and not whether they have ruled favorably on cases the Senators like.
America is going to pay for the constitutional ignorance of the people and for the politics of those who know better but just don’t have any regard for constitutional limitations anymore. America cannot retain her freedom unless all parties agree to abide by the constitutional limitations.
John Faulkner, Richland
