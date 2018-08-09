Letter: Kids get it, adults drag curve down

I would like to second Jane Wierenga’s sentiment on the first-grade syndrome: building yourself up by tearing others down (TCH, 31 July 2018). I have worked with many children over the years, and have mentioned this syndrome to a number of them. All of those kids seem to understand intuitively that this is a bad thing. So many adults seem clueless. Garrison Keillor had it right. All the children are above average. It’s us adults who keep dragging the curve down.
David W. Langford, Richland
