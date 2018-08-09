Letter: Writer explains Democrats’ minds

In response to Suzanne Feeney's Aug. 3 letter:
I can't believe the hypocrisy of the Democratic party. Let me get this straight: You think that Russia influenced the election but the Democratic party elected a Democrat Socialist in the New York City primary. Did the Russians influence the Democrats' vote?
The Democrats in California want anyone who comes across our borders to be able to vote for school issues - being an American citizen is optional. They want a border-less country. This makes no sense to me, but then again I'm not a Democrat.
Lincoln said it best: "All the armies of Europe and Asia could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in the trail of a thousand years. No, if destruction by our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher."
So you see, Suzanne, we have nothing to fear from Russia. We have to look at our own citizens, or anyone who comes across our border because Democrats think that they can vote in America's interest. Lincoln warned us about the far left liberal values. We have more to fear from them than Russia.
Brad Loosveldt, Kennewick
