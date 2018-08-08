Letter: A reader offers probability quiz

This is your morning “Probability” quiz. (Don’t worry there are only two questions.)
1. What's more likely? That most of the media, Meuller, various judges, some 20 sexual assault accusers, scientists (about climate change), doctors and the American Medical Association (about the Affordable Care Act), Flint, Mich., Puerto Rico, FBI, CIA and other intelligence agencies, what Trump's lawyer Cohen (WILL) say, the "Dow-Jones" (little consistent gain since the near 3,000 pt. drop of 1/28-2/8), etc. are ALL lying … or Trump is?
2. Who’s more trustworthy when they disagree? The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, BBC, NPR, Reuters, The Economist, PBS, C-Span, The Associated Press, SNOPES (and other fact-checkers), etc., or Fox News, another Trump lawyer (Jay Sekulow), and that one website that a guy runs from his basement?
Answers: Depends on who you ask.
D. L. “Andy” Anderson, Richland
Comments