Letter: Trump has gotten many things done

Trump has done more in his 1 1/2 years in office than the last two presidents combined. Let me explain. Trump has seated a Supreme Court justice with another on the way. Got North Korea to give up our war dead and start dismantling their nuclear program as Iran would do well to take heed. Has presided over one of the strongest economies in recent memory. Got rid of most of Obamacare.
Black employment is better then it has been in 40 years. Employment overall is way up, production is up, morale is up, stock market is up, businesses are booming as regulations fall. Trade is up and he is negotiating new trade deals that benefit the U.S. Has seated 44 federal judges with another 100+ to be confirmed.
Gave America a tax cut with another in the works. Through executive fiat has erased most of what the last president did to hurt America and Constitution. Building the wall. Cracking down on sanctuary cities harboring illegals. Deporting MS 13 gangs.
I didn’t vote for Trump because he’s presidential, I voted for him to get the job done. That he is doing. I ask you, what’s not to like? MAGA.
Ben Cook, Kennewick
