Letter: Time to see tax returns of GOP

Political norms matter. It is time we saw Trump’s tax returns, and Mitch McConnell’s too.
Considering recent events, McConnell’s refusal to require disclosure of Trump tax records looks to have been another spoke in Russia’s campaign to elect Trump. How else might McConnell have learned that Trump’s taxes would reveal Russia’s means of influence over him?
Russian grooming of Republicans, including Trump, has been underway for most of a decade, as the Maria Butina indictments show.
How did McConnell know to withhold hearings on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee? Most Americans thought Trump was such a long shot it couldn’t be worth violating democratic (little “d”) norms. Norms are essential to the survival of our slim Constitution.
Republican (Gowdy, Gohmert, others) actions to conceal Putin’s interference. deserves Department of Justice scrutiny.
Steps taken toward one-party governance, some Russian-assisted, are extinguishing the lights that led President Reagan to describe America as that “shining city on the hill.”
We independents and Democrats must win back Congress to reverse damage created by the Republican Party’s devaluation of our Constitution, with their abandonment of norms on a large scale.
Work off (reduce) your anxiety by helping with an election campaign this season. America needs you.
Ivar Husa, Richland
Comments