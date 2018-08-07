Letter: Liberal naïveté?

Gordon Johnson, you reek with the naiveté of many liberals who seem to think these "refugees" are too ignorant to know what they are doing is wrong. Believe me most know exactly what they are doing and are well informed by the people assisting them. If they are truly refugees they would present at a recognized border crossing instead of trying to clandestinely sneak across in the middle of the night to avoid detection. If they applied properly they would be treated as legitimate refugees and rightfully so.
You are correct the situation in their countries is not good but it’s not good in many countries. If we allow the populations of all of these countries to come here improperly there will be no refuge for Americans in our own nation. Limiting entrance to those who come with true need is not mean and heartless – it’s smart.
Fixing the issues they are fleeing from should be our end game but that probably involves other tactics liberals would think are heartless as well. So now you present a catch-22 and no solution. Typical liberal dogma.
Would I stay In Guatemala or risk my children’s very lives? Dumb question! Would you?
Bruce Stemp, Kennewick
Comments