Letter: Making the U.S. happy once again

Here are my thoughts on how to decrease the violence that has caused the unrest in our great country.
Our country has this serious violence and crime problem because we citizens are under emotional distress. Previous administrations have slowly stripped us of happy, safe and secure lives in our country, even though supposed to be governed by our Constitution and morals under godly laws.
There are many normal citizens living at the edge with problems involving family, friends, health, schools, jobs, social groups and love. That unrest has become a real downer to many as we lose trust and faith in our safety, security and protection, both as a country, and as Individuals.
Our happiness and morality of life begins at home, being raised with family role models and sharing personal interactions together. That teaches us about being responsible, telling the truth and obeying the law. Socially, we develop friends and join activity groups.
Many violent actions come from those stressed citizens going over the deep end to end life of self, others or to get even. Its not the medically unbalanced persons, but the seriously distressed ones who are alone, on drugs or have been hurt in degrading ways. With so many visual forms of violence around us (TV, movies, Internet, news media, and terrorists), it can become an acceptable out for an unbalanced person.
Present government has already improved our citizens’ demeanor by revoking some limitations, passing other limitations for better jobs and advancement, and improving our economy. Increasing law enforcement, eliminating auto-repeating guns, and punishing law breakers should gradually help make us safe and secure again.
President Trump needs full support of Congress, liberals, medias and vigilant citizens to help reduce hatred, violence, and crime.
Don Meyers, Kennewick
Comments