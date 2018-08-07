Letter: Road 68 drivers not considerate

While waiting to make a right hand turn from the Walmart side of Burden Boulevard onto Road 68, the woman behind me unceremoniously flipped me off because I did not take the turn during the time the red light stopped oncoming traffic from Road 68 and the light turned green for the opposing left-hand turn lane.
When I am making a free right turn on a red light, particularly at a busy intersection, I always wait to make sure oncoming traffic has come to a complete stop. I have witnessed too many close calls of cars running red lights at the last second. The Road 68/Burden Boulevard intersection is one of the busiest in the Tri-Cities, and I am not going to risk a T-bone accident so the person behind me can save 15 seconds, especially when there are children in the car.
My mom was harassed in this exact location for the same thing - the man behind her honked his horn and waved his hands until the light turned green because she would not charge into oncoming traffic. What is going on Tri-Citians? When did saving 15 seconds become more important than the safety of human life?
Kaley McCauley, Pasco
