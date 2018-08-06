Letter: Do what’s best for our country

In the last few weeks, I continue to see letters bashing the president about all the bad things he has done.
People have thrown out treason, talked about how cruel he is.
Let’s talk facts not Trump bashing.
In the last year and a half our President has worked for us. GDP hit over 4 percent today that is unheard of. Lowest unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanics and women. Our military is stronger, our country is safer, Trump is re-negotiating major trade deals. I saw a letter today that said vote Democrat so it will slow down president. Wow, our country is doing amazing right now.
Our president is under special counsel investigation with no proof of any crime, zero evidence. Yet we have evidence that the DNC and Clinton campaign paid a Russian spy to create a fake report about Trump. The Democrats are the party that committed a crime. All taxpayers have lost close to 20 million for special counsel with no crime by trump. We don’t always like how Trump says things but he takes care of Americans.
Vote to keep taking care of Americans Vote Trump.
Mike Boise, Kennewick
