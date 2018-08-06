Letter: Maybe it’s time to leave for football players

Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t this great country of ours make the NFL players famous and rich?
If these players are so unhappy with America, then maybe they should pack up their gear and move to another country. I love football just as much as the next person and always root for my favorite team. However, it is getting to the point I’m losing respect for the game. The players who disrespect our flag set a horrible example to the younger generation and with the problem with gun violence, is this the message these players should be sending?
Maybe the citizens of America should boycott football and see where these guys will be then. On the streets maybe, begging for money? Look around, guys, and you should be thankful.
Tammy Rettkowski, Kennewick
Comments