Letter: Where’s the line, Trump voters?

Trump supporters what’s your line in the sand?
As I continue to watch the president’s actions, words or deeds and find them more troubling than the day before, I wonder where is (the) Trump supporter’s line in the sand? Was it support of a pedophile in Alabama? Was it supporting the Neo-Nazi? Is it not releasing his tax returns? Is it using taxpayer money to fund trips to Scotland to golf? Was it degrading women on tape? Having the morals of an alley cat? Is it restating lies over and over- his crowd size was bigger, best deal maker, he is above the law? Saying it doesn’t make it so. Was it having private meetings with the president of our country’s enemy with no witnesses, making deals? Is it jobs being lost, tariffs increasing prices for farmers and average citizens alike? Is it the decline in wages for the middle class while the upper class continues to benefit from his tax “cut?” The rash of poorly chosen cabinet members leaving in disgrace?
I’m tired of the attacks on the press, blaming of everyone but himself and taking no responsibility. So I ask, when is enough enough; what will it take?
John Garcia, Pasco
Comments