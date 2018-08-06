Letter: Media hypocrisy?

In response to Lynn Doublin’s article on mainstream media, CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, etc. Yes there are many who are beyond “sick” of the media hypocrisy and these stupid liberal talking points. All this junk is a direct cause of hatred for Conservatives and President Donald Trump. These “radicals” do not even know the man and have never ever met him, yet, there is deep-seated hate for him and anything he does or anyone attached to him.
Obama, Reid and Pelosi did a great job at “divide and conquer,” first “rich old white men” (white males being the target), then “war on women” (Sandra Fluck) and on and on. Turn off those “fake news” channels and listen to Fox News where you can hear both sides of the issues.
Jim Foster, Kennewick
Comments