Letter: Is arms economy what we need?

Is it the arms industry setting the agenda on a military built-up against Russia? When we all know both sides would lose an atomic war and destroy the planet at the same time. So what is the perceived danger? We are at a stalemate. I’ve been told it “all” drives our economy. Couldn’t we base our economy on green energy and a major maintenance on roads and bridges.
I’ve heard Germany’s economy has done quite well based on renewable energy. And we all know their economy is based on peace not war.
Pat and Bob Perdue, Kennewick
