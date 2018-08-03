Letter: Put America 1st, not Russia

After almost two years in office, Trump has managed to discredit the U.S. and support Russia through his actions and words. Trump has denied allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election and has repeatedly lied about it. This is the man whose statements were deemed worthy of being selected as PolitiFact’s “2015 Lie of the Year”. Sixty-nine percent of his statements are either mostly false, false or “Pants on Fire.” However, few people call him out on his lies. The Republicans cower and are afraid of his wrath.
When is America first, not Russia first? When will Republicans stand with Democrats against the vicious attacks on our democracy and call the man out? When will you, Dan Newhouse, demonstrate your patriotism and courage to save our democracy from this want–to-be- autocrat. You fold on almost every issue that Trump wants. Will you back down now when America is at stake?
Stand up for America, Dan Newhouse!
Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick
