Letter: Patriots: Heed red warning lights

Republican intelligence professionals have told the American people the “red warning lights” are blinking about the Russian attack on the United States.(Intelligence Director) Dan Coats stated this attack “… is as much a risk as 9-11.” Yet, 79 percent of Republicans are fully aligned with Trump and Putin. Amazing!
According to American intelligence, Putin implemented a plot to co-opt the Republican Party through the NRA and the religious right. The goal is to destroy American democracy. Most of the Republican Congress appear to have accepted the terms of surrender.
According to NPR, Kremlin-linked politician Alexander Torshin “methodically cultivated ties with leaders of the NRA … to leverage those connections and gain deeper access into American politics.” Torshin stated his ties to the NRA provided him access to Donald Trump.
The religious right has worked with Russian church officials since 2013. Pat Buchanan wrote the religious right are players within the “cultural, social, moral war” between Russia and the “hedonistic” West. Franklin Graham hailed Putin as a hero. Bryan Fischer called Putin a “Lion for Christianity.”. Sam Rohrer called Putin “the moral leader of the world.” I guess they don’t believe our intelligence agencies either.
We have been warned. Vote Democrat.
Melissa Z. Souza, Pasco
