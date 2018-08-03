Letter: Celebrate with National Night Out

This year marks the 35th anniversary of National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe, better places to live. All over the country events are being held the first Tuesday in August. The goal: to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.
While this one night is certainly not an answer to crime, National Night Out represents the kind of spirit, energy and determination to help make neighborhoods take a stand against crime, drugs and gang activity, so their neighborhoods are a safer place year-round.
The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center also values respecting safety and our community members. SARC is eagerly anticipating this year’s events and are excited to continue supporting this great community. Come join us on Aug. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Southridge Sports and Event Center or Memorial Park in Pasco. We look forward to meeting you and your families.
Mitzi Veng, Richland
