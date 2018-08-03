Letter: Rep. Klippert has earned our trust

It is election time again. Each campaign is skillfully planned to grab your attention and your vote. The message is crafted to convince you that the candidate will support your values and work for you. Year after year, we see campaign promises made and broken, but I don’t want to focus on that. I want to take notice of one politician who has earned my trust, Rep. Brad Klippert.
I don’t always agree with Klippert, but in watching his work, he has earned my trust. I know what his morals and values are, and I know he will stick to them. I know he will work hard to protect children and families, to support our police and firefighters, and to uphold the U.S. and Washington State Constitutions. Some opponents have called him “bible thumping,” but everyone who knows the Bible knows his values
Klippert takes the time to understand the bills he votes on. I have contacted him a few times to know why he voted no on a bill I liked. It turns out there was more to the bills than I thought. He has been an incredible advocate for the 8th District. We need to re-elect Brad Klippert.
Nila Hodgson, West Richland
