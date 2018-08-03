Letter: Dan Mildon for 16th District seat

I have known Dan Mildon for over 25 years. He is a man of integrity and character, and has an amazing background.
After graduating from WSU with a degree in mechanical engineering, Dan served for six years in the United States Army, attaining the rank of second lieutenant. He is a member of the NRA and will support your second amendment rights. Dan worked for five major contractors for over 30 years at Hanford, including nuclear waste cleanup projects, and with the Department of Energy national labs.
For 16 years, Dan was on the board of directors for the Kennewick School District, and is passionate about helping kids succeed. Dan is also on the board of the Badger Mountain Irrigation District, so he has good insight about water rights and how they affect our property rights. Dan stands 100 percent behind the principles outlined in the Benton County Republican platform, including traditional family values and the right to life.
For these reasons, I believe Dan Mildon is our best choice for state representative for the 16th district.
Kenneth Reithmayr, Kennewick
