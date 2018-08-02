Letter: We can depend on Sharon Brown

Sharon Brown has never missed a single vote in the Senate. She’s dependable and effective! Over the past five years, Sharon has made a point of using her position in leadership and on the budget committee to help protect the most vulnerable Washingtonians including:
- Securing $1.5 million in the 2017-19 operating budget to expand the Meals on Wheels program serving thousands of additional senior Washingtonians who need home delivered meals;
- Gaining $200,000 in the new state budget to go toward helping law enforcement officers, medical professionals, first-responders, courts, educators, and others in Benton County identify and fight human trafficking;
- Making support for those with developmental-disabilities and their families and care-workers a priority in budgeting; and
- Scoring several policy and budget victories that help address the state’s mental health crisis, including her bills to improve access to mental health services for children and new moms and to help with suicide prevention on college campuses.
Sharon Brown had led the fight to defeat the governor’s energy tax and state income tax initiatives and she is the Senate’s leading advocate for regulatory reform to support small business and create jobs.
We can depend on her!
Sharla Marshall, Kennewick
