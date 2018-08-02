Letter: Your vote counts

Don’t tell everyone but....if every conservative and moderate registered voter in Eastern Washington votes for Susan Hutchison for U.S. Senate before Aug. 7, we will have a chance of being represented in Washington, D.C., in January 2019! Conservative Slade Gorton ran for a third term representing Washington state in 2000 but was narrowly unseated by Maria Cantwell in a recount. Voter turnout was only 75 percent. Let’s go for 100 percent voter turnout in Eastern Washington.
Vote for Susan in the primary so Eastern Washington values are represented in Washington, D.C. Please send your completed primary ballot in before Aug. 7. Be sure to date and sign the white envelope on the back so your signature can be verified. It is the solemn duty of every U.S. citizen (registered voter) to study the qualifications of each candidate. Please realize freedom is not free because some U.S. citizens have given up their lives and futures so that we may enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the USA.
Thanks for voting
Kay Hendrix, Moses Lake
Comments