Letter: Lemley’s idea on online polls bad

Thanks to all the letters printed about Phil Lemley I decided to do some looking. I was appalled to see his plan to use online polls to decide how he votes on bills. This county has an abysmal voter turnout, only about 20 percent. Online polls will attract fewer people and only those from a select demographic. Of those who vote online, how many will take time to read and understand what they “vote” on? It scares me that Phil would even consider voting on bills based on the uninformed opinion of a narrow demographic.
There is a reason the United States was established as a republic and not a pure democracy. As citizens, we cannot reasonably be expected to understand the nuances of every bill considered by the Legislature. Instead, we elect people who are tasked with understanding legislation and then voting as their constituents would if they were voting themselves.
I do not trust Phil to vote in my best interest. He has shown his colors when he flopped from Democrat to Republican. He has shown his colors when he suggested letting an online poll dictate how he will vote. I cannot vote for someone that I cannot trust.
Jon Wierschke, West Richland
