Letter: Safety tax doesn’t cover fire costs

We have received a few calls from community members with questions about fire district funding. People are under the impression that fire districts can access the Public Safety Sales Tax money held by Benton County. This is not true; that money is only allowed for police and the court system.
Funding for emergency services provided by fire districts comes from property taxes that are capped at $1.50 for fire and 50 cents for EMS (per $1,000 of assessed value). This funding must be voter approved, which is why fire district levies show up on your election ballot. (For example, Benton County Fire District No. 1 is asking voters to approve an EMS levy this election.)
If you have any questions about our fire district funding or emergency services, please feel free to contact me at anytime. Thank you,
Lonnie Click, Fire Chief, Kennewick
Comments