Letter: Elect Giddens for Franklin clerk

For you folks in Franklin County, I urge to get out and vote for Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County clerk.
I have known Jackie for over 20 years and can attest to her being a woman of integrity who has an incredible work ethic . I worked with Jackie at the Benton County Court and have firsthand knowledge of her integrity and work ethic.
Jackie has a vast working knowledge as a clerk of the court. Her desire is to serve every court clerk, citizen and the judges of Franklin County. She has a true servant’s heart and desires to make Franklin County a better place to work and live.
Please do not listen to the negative campaigning against her. Negative campaigning is not the way to win an election, when that seems to be her opponents number one reason to run. Contact Jackie (JACKELOPEZGIDDENS.COM) and she would be happy to talk with you, so you can find out what she truly stands for.
I wholeheartedly support Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County Clerk.
Linda Tenny , Kennewick
