Letter: Look to sources of candidate funding

When deciding how to cast your vote for the 4th Congressional District, it might be helpful to know who is funding your candidate and where they spend their campaign funds.
Political Action Committees (PACS) comprise roughly 59 percent of the donations to Congressman Dan Newhouse’s campaign, with 40. Percent from individual contributions. Candidate Christine Brown is funded entirely from individual contributions: no money to the Brown campaign comes from PACs.
What’s more, 52 percent of the donations to the Newhouse campaign are from within the 4th Congressional District versus 85 percent from local sources to Brown. As troubling as the source of money is the fact that the majority of Congressman Newhouse’s campaign spending also goes outside of the district. Of the top 20 campaign expenses, only Snipes Mountain Brewery (No. 20 in dollar amount) is clearly within the 4th District. Even signs and printing services are purchased elsewhere! All of this information is available on line through nonpartisan sources.
Which candidate do you think will best look after local interests?
Laurence Oates, Benton City
