Letter: Putin is no friend of democracy

I was newly-married when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. We learned his killer was a KGB trainee. Putin was too young to kill Kennedy, but we know he has murdered many political opponents in multiple countries.
Russia is the world’s largest empire, spanning 12-Time Zones. We estimate Russia’s bombs are capable of destroying the USA within 35 minutes. Putin makes no secret that his ambition is to rule the entire planet Earth. He is a dictator, a one-man government. He shares power with nobody. That’s why he considers democracy inferior.
Democracy is the people sharing power. Putin is blocked from expanding his empire until he destroys the interfering democracies: especially the U.S. and Europe. Putin’s aggression against Georgia, Ukraine and Crimea, supporting Syria’s chemical weapons, threats against Estonia and Latvia, etc., violate international law.
For Trump to reward or tolerate Putin, can be labeled “Treason.” Trump’s deceased father was a dictatorial parent. Trump emulates dictators. Trump’s inferiorities, his bragging, and need for flattery, are more important to him than the welfare of America. This makes him weak, shallow, distracted, and possibly dangerous as president.
Joy K. Rasch, Kennewick
