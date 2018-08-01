Letter: Vote Giddens for Franklin clerk

Jackie Lopez Giddens is my choice for Franklin County clerk, and several factors indicate that new leadership in that office is warranted.
Jackie has 16 years of county court system experience, which is more than the current Franklin County clerk had when he was first elected. Jackie currently owns Mail N’ Stuff in Kennewick and works as a flight attendant and trainer for a regional airline. As a business owner, Jackie understands first-hand how vital it is to the survivability of her business to account for each dollar brought in. She knows that your county revenues must be treated with that same tenacious protection. As a flight attendant and trainer, Jackie understands that her interaction with passengers, and her instruction to other attendants, is a direct reflection on the business she represents.
As your next clerk, Jackie pledges to make decisions and employ rules and procedures that best represent you, the residents of Franklin County. Jackie’s Facebook page (Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County Clerk) describes her position on the current lawsuit, the unprecedented employee turnover and the missing county revenues.
Please educate yourself on these issues and join me in supporting Jackie Lopez Giddens for Franklin County Clerk.
Tim Zilar, Pasco
