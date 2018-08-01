Letter: Elect Bill Leach county coroner

In November 2018, the citizens of Benton County will vote and ultimately elect a new county coroner. For some, the coroner race is just another spot on the ballot followed by a few familiar names. Unless, you’re one of the families Deputy Coroner Bill Leach has served during that last five years.
It takes a particular kind of individual to be a coroner. A coroner must possess many skills to determine the cause and manner of someone’s death. Also, a coroner must be able to work collaboratively with the families of the deceased, law enforcement, prosecutors, hospital staff, emergency medical crews and funeral homes to name a few.
I believe that Bill’s previous career as a law enforcement officer has provided him with the necessary investigative expertise to conduct thorough and complete death investigations. In addition, Bill has served Benton County residents as a deputy coroner for the past five years. I’m confident that Bill possesses the training, experience and expertise to oversee the coroner’s office. Having worked with Bill in the past, I know he will ensure all investigations are thorough and complete.
A vote for Bill Leach guarantees a professionally run coroner’s office.
Jon Schwarder, Kennewick
