Letter: Candidate Regev wasn’t responsive

We received a campaign flier from Shir Regev, candidate for State House, District 8, Position 1, on our porch.
I am in general agreement with her statements as presented in her flier; however, the statements were brief and lacked specific detail. The State House Democratic Campaign Committee (HDCC) web site doesn’t provide information on Ms. Regev’s positions on the issues, only her contact information. The Washington State Voters Guide provided by the Secretary of State has the same exact statements as the campaign flier.
I sent an email to Ms. Regev with a question asking what specific changes to state government she would propose. That was two weeks ago. No response has been received. A candidate putting themselves forward for office should have specific information regarding positions on issues and the specific changes they propose.
This information should be made available for the voters to consider.
John J. Sisk, Richland
Comments