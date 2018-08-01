Letter: Christine Brown for 4th District rep

I want our voters to strongly consider voting for Christine Brown for Congress, 4th Congressional District. From her long career in television journalism, Christine offers us lots of experience in interpreting the news, and she says that experience has taught her that there are always different points of view on most subjects. I feel Christine is prepared to represent us effectively with an independent fact-checking mind and voice in the halls of Congress.
Christine has been traveling up and down the district, listening to the concerns of as many working people as possible. She’s as hard-working as any candidate we’ve seen for Congress in a long time.
Her platform calls for bold problem-solving action on making health care truly accessable and affordable to all citizens, action on addressing climate change impacts, and action reforming the broken American immigration system. Christine is paying close attention to the recent tariffs which are now directly impacting our state’s biggest enterprise — agriculture. Christine will support the Constitution and the rule of law.
Your vote for Christine Brown will help elect an independent leader who is committed to working for all citizens, both of the 4th CD and nationally.
See https://www.christinebrownforcongress.com
Charles LoPriesti, Richland
