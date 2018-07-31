Letter: Time to cut price on insulin in U.S.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., for our Fourth District: Please immediately introduce legislation to reduce the price of Humalog insulin from the U.S. price of $500 per box to the Canadian price of $100 per box or lower. Get it done, signed by the president by the end of August. Save billions. Democrats will have to join you or admit big pharma owns them. In the meantime, all of us in the Fourth District will buy from Canada online.
Show us big pharma does not own you and give the president a big win for the midterms. Get it done. Show the Democrats how to throw off the chains of big pharma. Your party controls government, no excuses. Get it done.
Richard Johnston, Richland
