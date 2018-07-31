Letter: Good grammar, spelling needed

I visited with an HR person for one of the big companies here in our area. She told me that when any application crosses her desk with any spelling errors or poor penmanship, they toss the application in the trash without even considering it. Companies are reluctant to hire people who cannot spell or write legibly. Teaching children spelling and vocabulary prepares them to be successful. Sloppy penmanship is another way of hiding poor spelling skills. Our children must have adequate spelling and penmanship skills to prepare them for the work place and life.
Some may argue that spell-checkers are sufficient for accurate communication in today’s society. However, we find numerous examples of misspelled words and inaccurate English usage, so software alone is inadequate. I have spent many years teaching children to read, spell and write legibly, and I implore educators everywhere to recognize this vital need to make our children successful and employable. Being good spellers, employing good English usage, using words accurately, and having good penmanship empowers them to succeed.
Audrey Clark, Richland
